FORT DODGE, Iowa — Ellen Swansen, 77, of Fort Dodge, died at 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Olathe, KS, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Ellen was born on Sept. 7th, 1943, in Dubuque, the daughter of Mildred (Roth) and Joseph Fessler. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1961. In 1967, she married Roger Coble and they had two wonderful children together. Ellen’s favorite role was mother, daughter and sister. She lived many years with her mother so she could stay in her home. She had two daughters, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. In 1994, she married Cale Swansen and moved with him to Fort Dodge. Ellen loved spending time with her sisters and cousin who were her best friends. They enjoyed playing cards, shopping, laughing. Ellen enjoyed the ocean, the sun and her garden.
Surviving are her two daughters, Dawn Coble & Troy Jefferson, of Olathe, KS, and Stacy Miles & Dean Steger, of Dyersville, IA; two grandchildren, Ellyssa (Josh Skinner) Coble and Jared Miles; two great-grandchildren, Madison & Grayson Skinner; two sisters, Sue (Sam) Deaver and Carol Sharkey, of Dubuque; two brothers, Joseph Fessler, of Galena, IL, and Mike Fessler, of Dubuque; and her cousin who was her best friend, partner in crime and as close as a sister, MaryJo Eigenberger, of Dubuque; as well as loads of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cale; her parents, Mildred & Joseph Fessler; her sister, Margaret Fessler; her brother, Thomas Fessler; and two brothers-in-law, Charles Sharkey and Bruce Glew.