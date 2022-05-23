Ron V. Blume, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: after 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 1 p.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Ronald J. Droeszler, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gladys M. Elgin, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville.
Betty E. Kittoe, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Eva M. Lorscheter, Milwaukee, Wis. — Service: 8:15 a.m. Thursday, June 2, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis.
Irvin Manternach, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Constance C. McIntyre, Dubuque — Celebration of life: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Country Inn and Suites, 1315 Associates Drive. Service: 1 p.m. at Country Inn and Suites.
Michael W. McQuade, Janesville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the church.
Colleen E. Meyers, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Service: Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church.
Jean A. Mueller, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: after 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Perry, Dubuque — Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, Galena (Ill.) Bible Church.
Judith C. Riley, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Paul Shearer, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 3:30 Saturday, May 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Celebration of life, 3:30 at the funeral home.
James N. Speltz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Daryl W. Tetterton, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Helen I. Tindell, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Carol S. Vaassen, Dubuque — Celebration of life, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, followed by visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Deborah M. Yoder, Madison, Wis. — Gathering for shared memories: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison.
