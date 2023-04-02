Marlene Mary Oglesby, 84, of Dubuque passed away on March 30, 2023.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 3rd from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church New Melleray with Msgr Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A live stream of the funeral mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Marlene was born May 11, 1938, in Bernard, Iowa, daughter of Daniel and Myrtle (Callahan) McCarthy. She received her education in the Bernard elementary schools and St. Patrick’s School in North Garryowen.
On November 16, 1957, she was united in marriage to Ronald Oglesby at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleary, Peosta, Iowa. The couple owned a very successful dairy farm operated with help from their seven children, grandchildren, sons-in-law and a number of nephews in Bernard, Iowa.
Marlene also worked at various businesses including the Telegraph Herald as a proofreader, Bernard Telemarketing, the 12 Mile House, Real Estate, The Silver Eagle, and the Dog Track (1993-2007).
Marlene was always ready for a visit! She always made time for a child or grandchild, extended family or friends.
She played piano, ukulele and harmonica. She crocheted and sewed memorable items for family. She also enjoyed researching genealogy.
She is survived by her children: Sylvia (Craig) Faust, Julie Oglesby, Perry Oglesby, Marie (Troy) Winder, Laura (Joe) Nauman, and Rosanne (Steve) Becker; she was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters Ruth (Lyle) Moore, Twyla Oswald, Harriet Sullivan, Marilyn Redenbough, Margie (Dan) McDonnell, Eileen (Rene) Comeaux. Her in-laws, John and Rita Lesch and Nancy Oglesby
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ron and a daughter, Rhonda. Also by her siblings: Walter, Mike and Joe McCarthy and Yvonne Wolbers. Along with nieces and nephews.
