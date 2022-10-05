HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Robert J. Cook, 78 of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
A Private Graveside Service will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 , at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in North Buena Vista, Iowa. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate.
Robert was born February 3, 1944 in North Buena Vista, Iowa, the son of John and Leona (Meyer) Cook. He married Rosemary Mihm on July 10, 1965 at Volga Catholic Church. Together they raised their family & farmed north of Holy Cross.
Survivors include his wife, Rosie, children: Mary (Joe) Klein of Cody, WY, Randy (Dixie) Cook of Delhi, Kaye (Matt) Liebel of Kissimee, FL, Mike Cook of Farley, loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings: Mary Clemen of Suffolk, VA, Donna (Bob) Cummer of Richardsville, in-laws: Clementine Walz of Strawberry Point, and Virgil Mihm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Ben and Marie Mihm, special cousin, Donald Manderfield, in-laws: Bernie Mihm, George Mihm, and Ambrose Clemen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care. A special thanks to the Cook family neighbors and community during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.