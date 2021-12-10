Charles L. “Chuck” Seipp, 70, of Dubuque died peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital after a short illness.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 11, at the Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:30- 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 10, at the Church of the Resurrection, where a wake service will begin at 7:30 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m., Saturday at the Church of the Resurrection. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Chuck was born on May 5, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Leo and Mary Jane (Loes) Seipp.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1969, he worked at the Adams Company where he met the love of his life, Mary Heim. On September 2, 1972, they were united in marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Chuck retired as a machinist from John Deere in 2003 after 32 years of service. He also owned and operated Expressions of Faith with his wife, Mary for 21 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing his whole life and took up the sport of golf after retirement. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his golf buddies. He also helped a friend lay flooring for 15 years after he retired. Chuck was able to enjoy a rich and fulfilling retirement.
Chuck was a faith-filled, humble, selfless man. He rarely turned down anyone’s request for help and never expected anything in return. He was an active member of Resurrection with CEW and Parish Festivals.
Chuck was a role model to all. Chuck was a Godparent and Confirmation Sponsor to many family and friends. He was a devoted volunteer at Dubuque County Right to Life. He donated over 30 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross over the years.
Chuck delivered the Dubuque Advertiser in the neighborhood for over 25 years. He truly enjoyed getting to know people. Over the years his neighbors eagerly anticipated his arrival. He loved his grandkids more than anything, and they loved him. He regularly attended their performances, sporting events, and school activities. Chuck enjoyed woodworking in his spare time, and other projects. Chuck greatly enjoyed the outdoors.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Seipp; Children, Jenny (Doug) Send and their children Joseph, Marissa, Gianna, Maria, Jacinta, Felicity, and Miriam; Brendan (Crystal) Seipp and their children Lila, Zoe, and Xavier; Michael (Nicole) Seipp and their children Gabrielle and Christian; a brother Stephen (Ruth) Seipp; a sister, Barb (Rick) DeMaio; brother-in-law, Tom (Carol) Heim, all of Dubuque; and sister-in-law, Socorro Heim, of Rockford, IL.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Kenneth and Irma Heim; and brother-in-law, James Heim.
A Charles L. Seipp Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Nurses on the 5th floor at The Finley Hospital and to Fr. Phil and Fr. Philip at the Church of the Resurrection.
“Well done good and faithful servant”- Matthew 25:23