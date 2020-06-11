Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Mary Beth Althoff, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today,
St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Merlyn A. Boge, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Christopher J. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: 12 p.m. (noon) Thursday, June 18, Nativity Church. Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, Happy’s Place.
Craig W. Koehler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Grandview United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Jean Lydon, Waukon, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waukon.
Constance M. Manders, Bernard, Iowa — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
Debra R. Hines Bandy Roth, Dubuque,
formerly of Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Dennis R. Whalen, Vinton, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Lycurgus Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.