SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Dennis M. “Denny” Doyle, age 75 of Shullsburg, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI with his family by his side. He was born on August 28, 1947, in Cuba City, WI, the son of Thomas and Eunice (Nethery) Doyle. Denny graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1966. After graduation, he dedicated his life to farming on the family farm. He spent long days working, teaching his children about dedication and hard work through his actions. He spent many years driving milk truck. His favorite place to be was in the cab of the combine where he spent many early mornings and late nights throughout the years.
In addition to his work, Denny was deeply involved with his community. He was a proud member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg, and he was part of St. Matthew’s Cemetery Board. His faith was important to him, and he demonstrated this through his active participation in the church and its activities.
Above all, Denny was a family man. His children, Jeff (Sherry) Doyle, Matt (Gayle) Doyle, Mark Doyle, Nick (Shelby) Doyle, and Bret (Josie Nies) Doyle, were his pride and joy. He also cherished his grandchildren: Jordan (Alyssa), Cameron, Peyton, Abigail, Katelyn, Carter, Ellie, Connor, and Krew. He made it a point to attend as many of their sporting events and extracurricular activities as he could. His love for his family was evident in his actions, and he made sure they all knew how proud he was of them at every opportunity.
Denny is also survived by his brothers, Fr. Eugene Doyle, George (Deb) Doyle, and Tim (Annie) Doyle; his sisters, Mary Lou Kulpinski, Joan (Michael) Miles, and Deb (John) Harry; two sisters-in-law, Eva Doyle and Margaret Wolf; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His parents, and four brothers, Robert Doyle, Charles “Jerry” Doyle, John “Jack” Doyle, and Billy Doyle, preceded him in death.
Denny will be remembered for his selfless nature, his kind heart, and his love for his family. His legacy will continue to live on through the lessons he taught, the love he shared, and the memories he created with those who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (519 W Roosevelt St, Cuba City, WI 53807) with his brother, Fr. Eugene Doyle officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Alissa Weber and the oncology department at SSM St. Mary’s in Madison, WI for their compassionate care over the last 11 years.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Denny’s name.