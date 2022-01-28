WINTHROP, Iowa — Kathy A. Steffen, 67, of Winthrop, IA, went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Kathy was born on November 12, 1954, in Manchester, IA the daughter of Dean E. and Doreen F. (Neuhaus) Schommer. She grew up learning life lessons on her parents’ farm in rural Masonville, IA. Kathy graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1972 and went on to study at Patricia Stevens College in Omaha, NE. On June 8, 1974, Kathy married the love of her life, Randal C. Steffen, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont, IA. Together they made their home on the Steffen family farm in rural Winthrop, IA. After her children were old enough Kathy started working at the East Buchanan Schools as a para-educator, working mostly in special education. She loved helping the students and impacted many lives over her 20 plus years working at the school.
Kathy liked to stay busy and often had a project going on. Whether it has landscaping, remodeling the house, or setting up trivia games for her family. It was going to be done her way.
She loved her family. Spending time together on holidays and birthdays meant the world to Kathy. There wasn’t a single sporting event that she didn’t attend for her children or grandchildren. She was going to root for her family despite what the score was.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Steffen, Winthrop, IA, a son, Robert Steffen, Winthrop, IA, four daughters, Kimberly (Kelly Cole) Steffen, Aurora, IA, Katie (Ben) Donnelly, Kelly (Alex) Henderson, and Krissy (Daniel) Wieland, all of Independence, IA. Ten grandchildren; Keegan Cole, Kale Wieland, Landon Donnelly, Brooks Donnelly, Kamryn, Conrad and Calvin Henderson, Elijah, Theo, and Anniston Weiland. Three sisters; Nancy (Denny) Donahue, Independence, IA, Judy (Mike) Hubbell, Marion, IA, Becky (Rick) Peyton, Troy Mills, IA. Two brothers, Gary Schommer, Jesup, IA, and Jim (Lori) Schommer, Birmingham, AL, and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Doreen Schommer, a daughter, Sandra Sue Steffen, and a sister-in-law, Dee Schommer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, IA with Rev. David Beckman Presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Winthrop, IA. Visitation will be held from 2 PM until 6 PM on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop. A Rosary will be said at 2 PM on Sunday.
