Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Francis A. Bergfeld, Dubuque, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, Holy Family Church, New Melleray. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jude A. Coghlan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Ruthann Daniels, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Evan W. Kelly, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster, Wis.
Helen Knockel, Muscatine, Iowa, formerly of Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Ann-St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Fern L. Olson, Monona, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Military graveside services: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Mary M. Troendle, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Debra A. Wendt, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today at the church.