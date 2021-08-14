Julie K. Timmerman, 71, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, with Rev. Dr. Lillian Daniel officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel, YouTube Channel/ 1stCongUCCDBQ. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 1-4p.m., Sunday, August 15, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road and from 9:30 -10:15 a.m., Monday at the church.
Julie was born on January 20, 1950, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Wise) Nelson. She married LeRoy Timmerman on August 22, 1970.
Julie had a long career as office manager at Parco ltd.
Julie enjoyed playing bridge with her couple’s group and women’s group, reading, quilting, and collecting dolls. She was past President of Compassionate Friends.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Timmerman; children, Erik J. (Melissa) Timmerman, of Clive, Iowa and Heather L. (Tad) Jaques, of DeWitt, Iowa; grandchildren, Brody, Elizabeth, Emily, Megan, Isla, and Evelyn; brother, Dr. Craig Nelson; sister, Jody (Greg) Hingtgen; nephew, Walker Hingtgen; and niece, Mikaela (Mia) Hingtgen.
She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Timmerman; parents; and granddaughter, Cora Jaques.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to First Congregational UCC, Hospice of Dubuque or the Veteran’s Freedom Center.
Julie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and the Emergency Room and 4th Floor staff at Finley Hospital.