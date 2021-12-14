CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mary “Jane” Foht, 82, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Saturday, December 11, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial for both Mary Jane and Gary Foht will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Cuba City. Family and friends may call from 9-11:15 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Mary Jane was born on July 27, 1939, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Florence (Tranel) Vaassen. She graduated from Cuba City High School in 1957. She married Gary F. Foht on April 8, 1961 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2021.
Jane spent many years working at Cuba City State Bank before assisting at the first cable television office, Kickapoo Gas Station (Kwik Trip) and Cuba City Machine in Cuba City. She was a volunteer for the Cuba City Nursing Home, Meals on Wheels and St. Rose Parish. Jane was a member of the St. Rose Council of Catholic Women and St. Rose Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed many rounds of golf with Gary and her friends on ladies’ day at Cole Acres. She added dear friends and extended her golfing season during the years she and Gary wintered in Orange Beach, AL. Jane loved to cook and prepared each child’s favorite meals and desserts when their families would visit. Despite her own battle with cancer, Jane’s care for Gary after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s was symbolic of the selfless kindness she shared with all family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Jodi (Ted) Drankus, Waukesha, WI, and Sherri (Greg) Enz, Manitowoc, WI; two sons, Tim (Julie) Foht, Fitchburg, WI, and Tom (Lori) Foht, Germantown, WI; a son-in-law, Steve Martin, Evansville, WI; three sisters, Rita (Ralph) Curtis, Platteville, WI, Joyce (Wally) Hoeper, Cuba City, WI, and Helen (Norm) Heim, Dubuque, IA; a brother, Bill (Carolyn) Vaassen, Morgonton, NC; 13 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents; a daughter, Teri Martin; a grandson, Jared Drankus; and a sister, Rose Ann Manders.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice and Beehive Homes of Oregon for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705.
