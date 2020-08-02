BELLEVUE, Iowa — Joseph J. Michels, Jr., 85, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Family Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020. Local arrangements with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
BELLEVUE, Iowa — Joseph J. Michels, Jr., 85, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Family Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020. Local arrangements with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.