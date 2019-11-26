LUANA, Iowa — Milo Doerring, 84, of Luana, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Elkader Care Center, Elkader, Iowa.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and one hour before services at the church on Friday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church, Luana, Iowa, with Rev. Lynn Noel as the Officiant. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Monona, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service is helping the family with arrangements.