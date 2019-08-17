David T. Becwar, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mary P. Cook, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Robert E. Cook, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary L. Heim, Cuba City, Wis. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kathryn D. Kennicker, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, 218 N. Main St., North Buena Vista, Iowa. Visitation: A 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church hall.
Dean J. Kress, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Mary E. Nelson, Delmar, Iowa — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. today, Evergreen Cemetery, Delmar. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Steven V. Pellock, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial visitation: 9 a.m. to noon, today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Sandra Rohde, Farmersburg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 18, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon today until time of services at the funeral home.
Anne M. Wernimont, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug.19, St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Behr Funeral Home 1491 Main St.