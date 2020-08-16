Thomas Hunkel Baumann, 67, was killed in a car accident while traveling in Fairbanks, Alaska, on July 15, 2020, a resident of Mequon, Wis., and Port Orange, Fla. He was born on May 19, 1953.
A graduate of University School of Milwaukee (‘72), he excelled in both track and cross country. Graduate of Washington & Lee University (‘76), a fraternity member of Lambda Chi. Tom joined his father’s company, Great Lakes Rubber & Supply and saw the company through years of growth and expansion for 43 years. Tom operated GLR with strong principles and concepts to provide the highest quality product and service to his customers. He retired in 2018, handing over the Presidency to his son, George, while remaining Chairman of the Board.
One of Tom’s favorite childhood experiences was his summer at Red Arrow Camp on Trout Lake, WI. There he earned his SCUBA certification, participated in sailing, riflery and other sports which strengthened his confidence and leadership. Tom has continued to be a strong financial supporter of the RAC Foundation.
Family travels in his youth ignited his passion for travel and skiing. Tom also played ice hockey in an “old man’s league” and was passionate about youth hockey (served 10 years as Treasurer of Winter Club). He took pride in watching George and Ted play hockey and soccer. Tom relished his role as hockey announcer and he traveled through rain, sleet and snow to get to games.
Tom’s interest in and detailed knowledge of cars was wide and varied. He was also passionate about his Harley Davidson cross country trips and the “taco Tuesday” rides which were packed with adventure and interesting stories.
As a passionate aviator, Tom was an accomplished IFR pilot (4,700+ hours). Though he flew to many amazing destinations, the real joy was in flying there. He loved piloting his own plane and shared this passion with everyone. Tom & Diann’s flying adventures included 4 North-Atlantic crossings. Their ultimate adventure was a 75 day around the world journey which is documented on their blog: https://www.tomanddiannaroundtheworld2015.com
As a member of Angel Flight Central, Tom flew over 100 missions. He was a member donor to CAF (Commemorative Airforce). Tom’s EAA membership included flying several Young Eagle flights. He enjoyed the camaraderie with fellow pilots at the Quiet Birdman Society and the daily pilot meetings in his beloved Spruce Creek Fly-In community. He also found great fellowship in Milwaukee GRYO Club where he served as treasurer and president.
Tom will be remembered for sharing his wealth of knowledge and his incredible memory of phrases in multiple languages, humorous stories, numbers and details of both important and unimportant things. Many will remember Tom as quite a collector, ranging from stamps and coins, Steiff and Gund (elephants, aardvarks, and pigs!), wines, scotch and cigars. Friends delighted in his ability to identify songs and artists and his witty conversations with interjections of Caddyshack quotes. He genuinely enjoyed mentoring and generously supporting other people’s interests and needs. Life isn’t just about the destination-it’s about the journey! One nephew expressed and many agree that, “He was one of the good ones.”
A private Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom’s name would be appreciated to Angel Flight Central https://angelflightcentral.org/donate or Red Arrow Camp https://www.redarrowcamp.com/2020-fundraising-initiative/.
Preceded in death by his parents, Peggie (nee Hunkel) Baumann and George H. Baumann. Cherished by his wife of 38 years, Diann Mary (nee Recker) Baumann. Proud father of George (Michelle Rita) Hunkel Baumann, of Chicago and Theodore Hunkel Baumann, of Los Angeles. Beloved Papa to grand-children, Keira Marie and Jackson Hunter, and grand-puppies, Riley and Hershey. Survived by his sisters, Barbara (Gary) Bova and Tracey (John) Moore. Further survived by sister and brother-in-law, Kay (David) McNally, Marvin (Rita) Recker, Carol (Patrick) White, Norbert (Monica) Recker, Ed (Darice) Recker, Patrick (Sheri) Recker and Terry (Denise) Recker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon, WI, is serving the family. 262-241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com