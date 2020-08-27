Eileen Yvonne “Vonnie” Stamp, 92, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
A life reflection will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of reflections Saturday at the funeral home.
Vonnie was born on August 15, 1928, in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Tereso (McKelvey) Englund. She attended Davenport Central High School and graduated in the class of 1944. Three years later, on April 12th, she married Marvin Stamp. With Marvin as an employee of John Deere, the couple were transferred from Dubuque, Iowa, to Port Byron, Illinois, in 1973, before returning in Dubuque in 1993. Vonnie was active in the YMCA/YWCA and sat on the board of directors during the construction of the Booth Street location. She enjoyed houseboating on the Mississippi River, fishing, traveling, visiting national parks, playing cards, cooking and dancing to the music of the Big Band era. Gazing upon colorful sunsets, listening to the birds sing and cheering for Chicago Cubs were a few of Vonnie’s favorite pastimes, but what she loved the most were family gatherings and following the activities of her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Marvin, of Dubuque, IA; her children, Keith (Valerie) Stamp, of Westport, MA, Carole (Michael Crozier) Stamp, of Laurel Springs, NC, and Donna (Robert) Manzer, of Kirkland, IL; her grandchildren, Kellie Stamp, Carissa (Rob) Trilk, Erin (Joshua) Reding and Ryan Manzer; her great-grandchildren, Garrett, Lukas and Keegan Trilk; and her siblings, Maylon (Thomas) Murphy, Darlene (Alphonse) Demao and Gary (Una) Englund. She was preceded in death by daughter, Diane; and her granddaughter, Angella Galliart.
Memorials may be given to the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.