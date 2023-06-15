MILWAUKEE — TL Michael Auman, son of Norval Lee Auman and Gertrude Barabara Koempel was born in Dubuque, IA. As an intriguing twist of fate at his birth, his parents, undecided between Terry and Larry, led to the physician inscribing ‘TL’ on the birth certificate. Both letters were uppercase, with no periods or spaces included. Later, he was baptized as Terence Lee, but at twenty-one, he legally embraced his unique birth name, TL.

In his own words, TL describes himself as “a very religious kid,” attending mass daily in the time preceding the Vatican II era. During his undergraduate studies in Madison, he recalls stepping out from a Sunday mass in English, bewilderingly muttering, “This isn’t Catholic.” Guided back to the Church through friendship with a priest in Sheboygan, TL began to discern his calling to the priesthood while teaching at a high school.