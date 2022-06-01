EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Dolores C. Arnold, 89, of East Dubuque, Illinois went to her eternal rest on May 29, 2022, with family by her side at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. There will also be a visitation at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Friday, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Dolores was born in East Dubuque, Illinois on May 20, 1933, to Charles (Charlie) and Sylvia (Yonda) Vandermillen. She grew up at Frentress Lake just outside of East Dubuque and became a river rat at an early age. She never lost her love of the water. She loved teaching her grandchildren to swim.
Dolores married Kenneth (Bud) Arnold on September 22, 1951. Together they raised six children while operating Camp America on Highway 20 one mile east of East Dubuque for 28 years. The business included a restaurant, gas station, truck stop, repair shop, and 12-unit motel. In addition, they raised cattle and kept horses on 120 acres. Dolores was an energetic multi-tasker who seemed to be everywhere at once juggling all the work. Patrons at the restaurant savored Dolores’ homemade pies — six pies by 6:00am six days a week.
As if all that wasn’t enough, she also served for a time as Justice of the Peace for East Dubuque. Officers sometimes brought offenders to the restaurant for processing and fine collection. She enjoyed playing cards, especially poker. There were plenty of nickel and dime games played in the old restaurant.
Dolores loved her family more than anything on earth. Her six children, nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren were her greatest joy and priority in life. Her many nieces and nephews were also recipients of her special caring. No child was ever turned away. All were sheltered, fed, clothed and cared for like they were her own.
Dolores had a tremendous reverence and respect for life. As a result, she served as a volunteer for Birthright of Dubuque for 30 years. She helped numerous women with unexpected or crisis pregnancies. The many volunteers that she served with are among her most cherished friends.
To all of her many special Scrabble partners, Dolores the “word freak” has plans to have a board set up and ready to play when any of you arrive where she is now!
Dolores had an adventurous spirit. She loved a challenge and she loved to travel. In her younger days she once was spotted on the Mississippi River waterskiing with a tow rope in one hand and a beer bottle in the other. At her father’s home she became a pretty sharp opponent on the pool table. She was also known to occasionally make a batch of homemade wine. For many years she bowled with her girlfriends in a Tuesday night league. In her later years she didn’t slow down much. She went on a hot air balloon ride, went parasailing In Cancun, and learned to surf and snorkel in Hawaii. She probably still has her hula skirt.
In her spare time Dolores enjoyed reading, accumulating a list of more than 800 titles, most of which were biographies and nonfiction. She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for family and friends, and beautiful Christmas tree skirts for each of her children and grandchildren. She was an avid birdwatcher and so enjoyed feeding the wide variety of birds that visited her yard. Many hours were spent teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the “who’s who” of the bird world.
A highly anticipated annual event at her home for over 50 years was the gathering of the entire family and extended family, with friends in tow, for the meticulous painting and decorating of many dozens of Christmas cookies she baked herself.
Dolores was extremely passionate about her faith in God. She rarely missed church services, even on vacation. She saw the beauty of God in all of nature and every person she met. She faithfully and happily served in many church activities including reading scripture, Power of Prayer, and Christian Experience weekends. Her gentle and encouraging spirit will be greatly missed.
Dolores is survived by her children Dan (Lesley) Arnold, Valerie (Tom) Zalaznik, Vanessa Hoffmann, and Carla Kipper; grandchildren Shannon (Steven) Moller, Troy (Jenny) Zalaznik, Lindsay (Patrick) Breitbach, Caleb and Mason (Carrie) Hoffmann, Kendal (Tony) Bartlett, Nastasha (Johnathan) Krantz, and Ben (fiancé Katelyn McIntyre) and Logan Kipper; great grandchildren Alexis and Ian Moller, Finley and Dexter Zalaznik, Ethan and Riley Breitbach, Aiden and Charles Hoffmann, Madison Bartlett, Caedence, Atom, Zaydenn and Xion Krantz, and Reagan Kipper, a sister Dorothy (Donald) Bohnsack, and former daughter-in-law Pam Kuntz.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and their children Kelly and Vivian Arnold, her parents Charles and Sylvia Vandermillen, sister Diane Buhr, brothers Dale and Daniel Vandermillen, sister-in-law Mary Vandermillen and brother-in-law Vic Buhr.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Birthright of Dubuque.
The family would like to offer heartfelt gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped make Dolores’ final years more comfortable. We sincerely thank the wonderful staff of Luther Manor for your kind care, and Hospice of Dubuque for your compassionate service once again. You are all angels.
