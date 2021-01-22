ANDREW, Iowa — Gary Till, 70, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away on Monday morning, January 18, 2021, at his home.
Cremation rights have been accorded. There is no visitation, but a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gary was born on March 2, 1950, in Bellevue, Iowa, to Elmer John and Marjorie Mae (Sommers) Till. He attended country school in early years in Jackson County, and he was a graduate of Andrew Community School. Gary was raised on a farm in rural Bellevue but has been a resident of Andrew for approximately 20 years.
Gary worked at International Paper in Clinton for 20+ years, Conlon Construction in Dubuque for a short time, and as the head bartender at the Dubuque Golf & County Club for approximately 20 years.
Gary enjoyed playing golf, socializing with his friends, and working on projects around the house. He loved watching Iowa Hawkeyes games, especially basketball. His favorite TV show was The Walking Dead, and he enjoyed watching Jeopardy with his son-in-law, Tom. He enjoyed collecting coins and unique currency, which was a hobby that he also shared with his daughter, Tiffany. Gary loved animals, and he always looked forward to spending time with his granddog, Wrigley. He also looked forward to spending time with family and friends at his annual “Oyster Fest.”
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Tiffany (Tom) Cunningham, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Clint Till, of Clinton, Iowa, Michelle (Jeremy) Budde, of Preston, Iowa, and Chad Till; brothers, Denny (Kathy) Till, of Andrew, Iowa, and Marty Till (Daisy Vandever), of Bellevue, Iowa; sisters, Janet Keil (Paul Sieverding), of Bellevue, Iowa, Patricia Bousselot, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kristi (Dennis) Flenker, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Amy (Kevin) Daly, of Pembroke, Massachusetts; and brother-in-law, Ken Formanek, of Des Moines, Iowa. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard “Dick” Till, and a sister, Brenda Formanek.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.