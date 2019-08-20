SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Louis J. Wiegel, age 90, of Shullsburg, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI.
He was born January 12, 1929 in Seymour Township in Lafayette County, WI, the son of Frank and Helene (Schwartz) Wiegel. His parents died when he was very young, so he was raised by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Wiegel along with their ten children.
Louis graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque, IA, in 1946. He joined the army at age 17 and became a paratrooper. On June 18, 1949, he married Darleen Cherrey and together they raised nine children: Steve (Susan) Wiegel, Sandra (Mike) NeCollins, Debra (Tom) Lethlean, and Ron (Sue) Wiegel all of Shullsburg, Mark (Bonnie) Wiegel of Jefferson, WI, Donna (Mike) Rogers and Margaret “Peggy” (Art) Diedrich both of Shullsburg, Terry (Elaine) Wiegel of Peoria, AZ, and York (Diane) Cherrey of Shullsburg. They were blessed with 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In 1997, Louis’ beloved wife Darleen passed away. In 1998 he married Bernadette Wedig-Wiegel of Darlington who survives him. Louis added 7 step-children: Judy Berget, Linda Wedig Scott, Joe, Ed, Mike, Roger, and Kurt Wedig, along with 23 step-grandchildren to his family.
Besides his immediate family, Louis is survived by his “Big Sister:” Irma Loeffler of South Milwaukee, WI.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Darleen; three great-grandchildren: Ella, Lucy, and Louis Kleiber; and a half-brother, Patrick Wiegel.
Louis farmed in the Seymour and Shullsburg areas until 1989, then he became a courier for Eagle Ridge Inn & Resort in Galena, IL. He referred to this as his “part-time job,” because unlike farming, he quit at five and had the weekends off. He was very proud to have been their “Employee of the Year” in 1993. He retired at the age of 79.
Louis belonged to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg. During his life, he was a 4H Leader, a Shullsburg School Board Member, a religion teacher, and a Church Council member. He was an avid reader, and loved playing cards, working in the yard and garden, and tending to his birds. He also enjoyed watching sports and musicals, especially if his grandchildren were involved.
A family remembrance will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu and Rev. Joji Reddy of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, WI, conelebrating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church where a rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. A visitation will also be held Saturday from 9 until 9:30 a.m. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.erickson funeralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Louis’s name.
Louis will forever be loved and greatly missed by his family and friends.