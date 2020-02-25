SENECA, Wis. — Thomas J. Olson, 79, of Seneca, Wis., died February 22, 2020, at his residence in Seneca after a long battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday February 29, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seneca, with Reverend Zacharie Beya officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded graveside by the American Legion Post 308. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the church. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.