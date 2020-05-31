MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Mary L. Hartley Hantelmann, 92, of Maquoketa, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
A private family graveside service and burial will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa. Cremation has taken place. There will be no public visitation or service.
Mary Louise Marihart was born October 1, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Earl and Freda (Lindenberg) Marihart.
She was a 1945 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. Mary lived in Dubuque her whole life until moving to the Maquoketa Care Center in Maquoketa, IA, in 2017.
Mary had the good fortune to be married to two City of Dubuque firemen. She married Milton Robert Hartley on June 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on November 7, 1987. She later married Leroy James Hantelmann on November 11,1989. He preceded in death January 20, 2002.
Mary loved to dance. She and Milt were proud members of the Gold Rush Square Dance Club. Later, she and Roy enjoyed dancing with their friends at many tri-state-area venues. In her later years, Mary enjoyed volunteering at Unity Point Finley Hospital, where she received special recognition for surpassing 100 hours for her auxiliary work.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Karen Thorson, of Maquoketa, IA, and Nancy (Matt) Stone, of Bettendorf, IA; stepchildren, Roger (Judy) Hantelmann, Jane (Morton) Lane, Sandy Macey, Kay Konrardy and Barb (Don) Leik; 4 grandchildren, Emily (Robert) Deschner, Eric (Whitney) Thorson, Marley Stone, and Jeffrey Stone; 2 great-grandchildren, Kara Deschner and Dean Thorson; 15 step-grandchildren, 32 step-great-grandchildren, and 6 step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Milton, and her husband Leroy; and a sister, Ruthann Turnquist.
The family would like to recognize and thank Maquoketa Care Center for all the love and compassion given to Mary over the past several years.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.