Maynard L. McVay, 89, of Dubuque, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Maynard will be 10:00 am Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Maynard was born December 24, 1933, in Montfort, WI, the son of Everett and Helen Winkers McVay. On July 14, 1956, he married Shirley Sutter in St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2015. Maynard served in the United States Army as a Medic. He worked for the Dubuque Packing Company and later at Medical Associates. Maynard was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves fan. He also enjoyed bee keeping and country music.
Survivors include four children, Barbara Ann McVay of Dubuque, Laura (Terry) Esch of Moline, IL, John McVay of Dubuque, and Jennifer (Terry Reardon) Heinze of Florida City, FL; four grandchildren, Sarah (John) Majzner, Alex (Sierra) Esch, Natasha Heinze, and Cole Heinze; six siblings, Eugenia Kramer, Berlyn McVay, Royce (Barbara) McVay, Gloria Corcoran, Dean McVay, and Evelyn (Ken) Wunderlin.
Besides his wife, Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Colleen, and brother, Marvin.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Maynard’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
