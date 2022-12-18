Richard “Dick” Powers, 89, of Dubuque, passed away December 16, 2022.
Visitation will be from 5:00-6:15p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Funeral services will immediately follow at 6:30p.m. Deacon Bill Biver will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery.
Dick was born on November 11, 1933 to William and Leona (Wackershauser) Powers in Dubuque.
Dick suffered from mental disability all his life and never attended any schooling growing up. He learned his “own” language and self-care. Despite his disabilities, he was a very happy individual and could be quite the character.
In the 60’s and early 70’s you could see him walking faster than most up and down Rush Street, sometimes even twice a day to go help the “school man” (aka St. Columbkille’s school janitor).
He spent many years in various ARC group homes. He was a special person that loved joining in activities with music, especially at Cozy Corners. Dick also enjoyed going out to eat and attending the various Dubuque parades. He most recently resided at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Dick is survived by many nieces and nephews; Jim (Patty) Powers, Kate (Dennis) Meyer, Kevin Powers, Dennis (Martha) Powers, Jeff (Ronda) Powers, Jeanne (Ed) Lester, Judy (Chuck) Stokes, Joe (Carol) Powers, Jerry (Sandy) Powers, Jim Powers, Pat Powers, Diane (John) Goerdt, Ron (Cathy) Powers.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William (Helen M) Powers, Milton (Helen V) Powers, Eldon (Maxine) Powers; sisters, Shirley and Patricia Powers; and nephews, John, Mike, and Tom Powers.
Dick’s family extends a special thank you to his guardians, Jeff (Ronda) Powers, John (Ann) and Joe Powers, and all the staff at Dubuque Specialty Care, ARC, and Cozy Corners for the wonderful care provided to Dick throughout the years.
