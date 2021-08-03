Michael S. Ball, 57, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Behr Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

