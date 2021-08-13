PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Karen V. Redman, 61, of Prairie du Chien, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Faith Community Free Church in Prairie du Chien. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the church.

Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.

