CUBA CITY, Wis. — Gregory P. Staskal, 74, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25th, at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24th, at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, also on Thursday, February 25th, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI.
Complete arrangements are pending at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI.