PALM COAST, Fla. — Terry Lee Phillips, 74, of Palm Coast, FL, and formerly of Galena IL, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Galena Elks Lodge, 123 North Main Street, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. He was born August 2, 1948, in Dubuque, IA to Lloyd and Darlene (Haislet) Phillips. Terry grew up in Galena, graduated from Galena High School in 1966, and attended Western Illinois University before joining the U.S. Navy in 1968. He was stationed in Binh Thuy, Vietnam in 1969 and gallantly served his Country there, receiving several badges and medals. After his Naval service, Terry joined the Illinois State Police and retired as a Master Sergeant. He married Sharon Hesselbacher on June 2, 1973, and they had two daughters, Joellyn and Vicki. Raising his family in Galena, Terry owned a real estate and insurance company and two restaurants, Phil's Little Italy and The Philling Station, before retiring to Florida. He made significant contributions to the community through membership in several charitable organizations. Terry was a charter member of the Galena Rotary, also serving as its president from 1985-1986. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the Galena Elks Lodge and named Elk of the Year in 2019 in Palm Coast, Florida. Terry had a bright smile and loved to laugh. His stories were entertaining, his jokes were delightfully awful, and within a few minutes of meeting someone new, they already felt like friends. He enjoyed spending his retirement doing home improvement projects, watching the Chicago Cubs, and socializing with many great friends and neighbors in Palm Coast. Terry is survived by the lights of his life, daughters Joellyn (Don) Whitehead of Bloomington, IL, and Vicki Main of Galena, three grandchildren he adored, Aiden Whitehead and Evon and Eden Main, and his loving wife, Becky Smith of Palm Coast, FL, a sister-in-law, Dianne Phillips of Galena and his nieces and nephews. His parents, brother David, sister Wendy, and brother-in-law, Terry Greene preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Galena Elks Lodge.