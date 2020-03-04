Roselynn Judy Diane Ruggles, 3 months old, of Dubuque, was called home unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
To celebrate Roselynn’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Roselynn’s life, we will begin sharing memories of her immediately following visitation at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Behr Funeral Home.
Roselynn was born to Emily McIntyre Lang and Jarrod Ruggles on November 11, 2019. She was welcomed by her 3 big brothers, Daniel Lang Jr., Jarrod Ruggles Jr., and Kayden Ruggles, as well as one big sister, Maylynn Lang.
Before passing away, Roselynn, fondly known as Rosie, made a great impact on this world. With her constant smiles and laughs she was always able to make any situation better. As a daddy’s girl, Jarrod was easily her favorite person although she was loved widely and will be missed greatly.
Aside from her parents and siblings, she is survived by her grandparents, Robyn McIntyre, Phil (Amanda) McClain, Eduardo Robles and Tina (Roth) Ruggles; her great-grandparents, Duane Roth and Judy (Robert) Roth; and her great great-grandma, Marge Roth; her aunts and uncles, Francisco Robles, Kayla Robles, Antonio Robles, Tiana Robles, Cheyanne Robles, Tequillia Robles, Carlos Robles, Jaylynn Robles, Miranda Robles, Eric (Danielle) McIntyre, Elcy McIntyre, Elaina (Tyler) Bottoms, Ellie McIntyre and Ellamay McIntyre; her great aunts and uncles, Duane Roth, Tracey Roth, Robert (Amy) McIntyre, Roger McIntyre, Randy (Mindy) McIntyre, Renee McIntyre (Martin) and Rebecca McIntyre.
Roselynn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Rose (McIntyre) Valentine and Roger McIntyre; her great aunts, Tammy Roth and Katie McIntyre; as well as great great-grandpa, Ambrose Roth.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.