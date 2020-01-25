POSTVILLE, Iowa — Connie Duffield, 62, of Postville, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Community Presbyterian Church in Postville, Iowa, with Rev. Kate Rupert as the officiant. Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery, Postville, Iowa. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.