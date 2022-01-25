Rita J. Luksetich, 87, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Raphael Cathedral, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow. Burial will take place in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family.

