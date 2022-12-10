SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Donald E. “Andy” Andrews, age 82 of Shullsburg, WI formerly of Darlington, WI passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

He was born December 20, 1939 in Darlington the son of Willard and Helen (Vivian) Andrews. Donald grew up in Darlington where he graduated from Darlington High School in 1958. On June 4, 1966, Donald married the love of his life, Shirley Woodward at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. Together they shared 56 wonderful years. They lived in Darlington until 2017 when they moved to Shullsburg and have resided since.

