SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Donald E. “Andy” Andrews, age 82 of Shullsburg, WI formerly of Darlington, WI passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.
He was born December 20, 1939 in Darlington the son of Willard and Helen (Vivian) Andrews. Donald grew up in Darlington where he graduated from Darlington High School in 1958. On June 4, 1966, Donald married the love of his life, Shirley Woodward at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. Together they shared 56 wonderful years. They lived in Darlington until 2017 when they moved to Shullsburg and have resided since.
Donald began his DHI career as a Field Technician in Lafayette County on January 1, 1959. In 1965 he became the Manager of Lafayette Co. DHIA and in 1969 Lafayette Co. DHIA merged with (ARC) Agricultural Records Cooperative. The Belmont Center (as it was later known) merged with the Whitewater Center in 1989 becoming the Southern Field Division.
With that change the Southern Field Division moved from Darlington to the WDHIC headquarters in Madison and Donald was named the Southern Field Division Manager. After a restructuring of the direct member areas, Donald assumed the position of Member Services Manager.
In 2001 Donald was promoted to Vice President of DHI Direct Member Services. In 2004, Donald retired from his position at AgSource and currently works part-time for the Meter Center and DHI Services.
Donald loved music and went to many country music shows and polka fests that allowed them to travel throughout the entire USA. He loved animals — especially the many cats and dogs they had over the years. He enjoyed going out to eat, watching the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, RFD TV and game shows.
Donald was proud of his Chevrolets, proudly owning 6 different cars but was especially proud of his red 2000 Corvette. He looked forward to traveling to Branson, MO to the shows every year. He took great pride in all of his cars and always had a smile on his face when he was driving them.
Donald is survived by his wife Shirley at home; four brothers: Leslie (Judy) Andrews, Lester (Lynn) Andrews, Keith (Becky) Andrews, and Merlin (Eloise) Andrews; three sisters: Marion (Ed) Stanton, nancy (Joe) Herbst, and June (Dave) Hoppenjan; one brother-in-law: Robert (Karley) Woodward; sisters-in-law: Carla Andrews and Bev Andrews; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Gerald Andrews, Neil Andrews, and Larry Andrews; two nephews: Andrew Stanton and Todd Andrews; one niece: Tammy Andrews; his parents-in-law: Donald and Elizabeth Woodward; and one brother-in-law: William Woodward.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church with Rev. InSun Lee officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 12, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) and on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Donald’s name.
