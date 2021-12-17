Daniel M Pregler, 81, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20; and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where services will follow.

Complete arrangements are pending.

Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you