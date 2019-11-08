Barbarann Gaber Price, 81, of Galena, Ill., died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community following a brief illness.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded.
She was born July 31, 1938, in Galena the daughter of Merle and Barbara (McLimans) Gaber Sr. Barb was educated in Galena at St. Michael’s Catholic Grade School and Galena High School as a member of the class of 1956. She was united in marriage to Donald Price in 1955 and lived in Galena, and later Elizabeth, throughout her married life. In the mid-1980s, she moved back to Galena, where she lived for over the past 30 years. Barb worked full and part-time in both direct and retail sales throughout her life. She was an accomplished Stanley Home Products distributor for many years. Barb later worked for the Galena Gazette in advertising sales and then managed both the Banowetz and Blue Moon antique stores in Galena for several years. She loved her hometown of Galena and was a past president of both the Galena Downtown Business Association and the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Barb contributed to many civic projects over the years and was particularly proud of her contributions to the Galena History Museum’s Galena River flooding and flood control project historical archives and exhibits. She was a very social person who loved spending time with family and friends. Barb enjoyed homemaking, gardening, music and travel. She loved animals.
She is survived by her three children Scott (Deb) Price, of Galena, Penny Price (Patrick) Cummings, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Dawn Price, of Platteville, Wis.; her two grandchildren, Marie Freese, of Madison Wis., and Andrew Freese, of Hazel Green, Wis., and her brother, Merle Gaber Jr., of Dubuque. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Helen Gaber, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and Pumpkin, her beloved canine companion of 20 years.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Drs. Gregory Vandigo and Matthew Gullone, the management and staff of Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, and Hospice of Dubuque, for the excellent care and support provided Barb during her final years and final journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barb’s memory to Hospice of Dubuque or The Galena Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com