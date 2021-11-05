GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Annette Matt, 89, of Garnavillo, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garnavillo, where services will follow. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Garnavillo, is assisting the family.

