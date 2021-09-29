BELMONT, Wis. — Ruth Marie (Kuhle) Klein, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted friend went to heaven on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Ruth was a devoted church member and lived in the Belmont area for the past 74 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Fr. Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Belmont. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a parish rosary at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Ruth Klein Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Ruth was born on June 24, 1929, in Jamestown Township of Grant County. She was the daughter of Joseph C. Kuhle and Lydia Klaas Kuhle Eckert. Her step-father was Cletus Eckert. She adored her six siblings and cherished spending time with them.
Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, traveling, and playing cards. Besides being a member of both St. Peter’s parish and St. Philomena’s parish, she was a member of The Rosary Society and Pleasant View Homemakers. She was extremely proud of her thirteen children and enjoyed their numerous phone calls and visits.
Ruth was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque, IA. She met Joseph L. Klein in 1947 and they married on November 10, 1948 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. Together she and Joe farmed in the Belmont area with a wonderful family of three daughters and ten sons. She believed in the importance of an education, whether it be college, vocational school, or the school of life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, on March 14, 1990; her father, Joe; mother, Lydia; step-father, Cletus; brothers, Bernard and LaVerne. The loss of her grandson, Peter, and son, Don, were extremely difficult for her to deal with. Her faith gave her strength to accept such tremendous loss.
Surviving members of her wonderful family are Terry (Sheri) Klein of Wichita, KS; Gary (Marlene) Klein of Boscobel, WI; Sharon (Jim) Vonasek of Eagle River, WI; Joe (Kathy) Klein of Cuba City; Rose Klein of Darlington; Mike (Peggy) Klein of Belmont; Sheila (Andy McHugh) Klein of Scotland; Tom (Lisa) Klein of Darlington; Bruce (Laura) Klein of Arcadia, WI; Ted (Amy) Klein of Palm Springs, CA; Bill Klein and Greg Roth of Sun Prairie; Tim (Kimberly) Klein of Groveland, FL; and Sara (Brad) Bennett of Madison; 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three beautiful sisters and a fantastic brother, Sr. Joselda Kuhle, Karen (Ed) Buchanan, Bonnie Tranel, and Ed (Joyce) Kuhle.
A special thank you to Dr. White and Dr. Hine of Medical Associates for their tremendous care of Ruth. Also, the Klein family expresses their gratitude to Deb and the staff at Sienna Crest for their caring environment. A very special thanks to her card playing friends, Ann Horn and Gary Voigts, for always making her life happier and easier.
There are three things that will endure: Faith, Hope, and Love, but the greatest of these is Love. Ruth was certainly loved and will be missed.