Kathryn E. “Kay” (Cahill) Miller, 80, of Dubuque, passed away on October 16, 2019, at her family’s home in Iowa City.
Kay was born on August 10, 1939, in Dubuque, to Robert and Marietta Cahill. After graduating from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1958, she began working at Midwest Lumber Company. She then went on to become a secretary at Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. She was promoted to the purchasing department and then became the assistant manager of the retail office. Hardworking and dedicated, she worked at Spahn & Rose for over 40 years until her retirement in 2013.
A lifelong resident of Dubuque, Kay was an active member of her church and a staple of her neighborhood and community. She could often be found taking walks around the neighborhood, chatting with neighbors and keeping up with her close friends that she’d had since childhood.
Above all else, Kay’s greatest joy was her beloved family. She loved being a sister, mother and grandmother and took great pride in supporting her three grandchildren in all of their extracurriculars. She spent the last phase of her life surrounded by those that she loved most.
Kay is survived by her loving children, Lisa (Kevin) Perez and Daryl Miller; grandchildren, Alexandra, Izaak and Elias; siblings, Robert “Bob” (Jonneal) Cahill and Sharon (Joseph) Meyer; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marietta Cahill.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, from 3 until 6 p.m. A short service and celebration of life will begin at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Iowa City Hospice.
The family wishes to thank Anne Marie Perez for the friendship and care that she gave to Kay and to Iowa City Hospice for their care and support.