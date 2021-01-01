Grace DeFontaine Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 1, 2021 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grace DeFontaine, 95, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Committal prayers and burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today