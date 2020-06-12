Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Patrick E. Fishnick Sr., Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.
Christopher J. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: Noon Thursday, June 18, Nativity Church. Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, Happy’s Place.
Elizabeth A. Junk, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jean Lydon, Waukon, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waukon.
Constance M. Manders, Bernard, Iowa — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
John S. Rodham, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Debra R. Hines Bandy Roth, Dubuque, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.