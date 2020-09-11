SHERRILL, Iowa — Leon Louis Brockman, 78, of Sherrill, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Due to COVID-19 and family health concerns, a private family funeral service for Leon will be held at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Rev. Father Noah Diehm as the officiant. Burial will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Sherrill. The service will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m. today on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Leon was born June 28, 1942, in Dubuque, the son of Carl and Helen Noel Brockman. On July 13, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart Darlene K. Jaeger in Sherrill, Iowa.
He was a 1961 graduate of Senior High School in Dubuque.
He worked for Dubuque John Deere Works for 31 years. He retired in 1996. He also worked at Horsefield Construction for a few summers for fun money.
Leon was a lifetime member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill. He was a Sherrill volunteer fireman for 31 years and served several terms on Sherrill Town Council. He was an avid outdoorsman and had many interests over his lifetime: fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, trapshooting, pool, softball, arrowhead hunting, and geocaching. He was a lifelong Cubs fan. After retirement, he took up woodworking, traveling with a camper, and bus trips. He and Darlene wintered first in Florida and then in Arizona. He loved spending time with his grandkids and attending all their activities. He was lucky enough to meet and hold two great-grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; two daughters, Ann (Kevin) Schmerbach, of LaMotte, IA, and Cindy (Randy) VanCleve, of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt) Pillard, Megan VanCleve, Hope (Dalton) Jackson, Logan Schmerbach; two great-grandchildren, Brooks Jackson and Weston Pillard; one sister, Judy (Frank) Romano, of South Pasadena, FL; and his nieces and nephews, Tom Watson, Allison (Mike) Schroeder, Justin (Stacy) Jaeger and Cory Bauer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dan Brockman; his father- and mother-in-law, Pete and Madonna Jaeger; and his stepmother, Wilma Brockman.
A memorial has been established in his name.
The family extends a heartfelt thank-you to his Dubuque Hospice team, Amy B, Courtney, and Amy D, and Dr. Herman for their special care for Leon.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Leon’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.