Nancy Jo Sanders (Kohnen), of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on June 17, 2020.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com and a live stream of the service will be on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Nancy was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on September 10, 1956. She married William Sanders on November 1, 1975, at Summit Congregational Church.
Nancy worked numerous jobs over the years, but she was mainly a homemaker for many years raising her 8 children. Nancy’s grandchildren were very special to her in which she helped care for many of them and she loved them dearly.
Nancy was a very selfless person who always did things for others, putting the needs of her family before her own. She loved country music and she could often be heard belting out her favorite tunes; she knew the words to every song. Nancy was a wealth of knowledge and was brilliant at all puzzles, especially jigsaw and crossword. She was smart as a whip and knew a little bit about everything. She was very funny and had a smart-ass comment for just about anything, anywhere, any situation. She had a great sense of humor and could make light of any situation. She simply just had a special whit and charm about her.
Nancy was part of a very special horseshoe league for over 30 years, more like a family really, and she cherished her memories with the girls whom have given her great support during her battle. We are certain Nancy is now singing and dancing with her sisters, Patti and Susie, as they reunite.
She leaves behind her husband William Sanders of nearly 45 years; eight children: Rebecca James, Jason Sanders, Jesse Sanders, Billie Jo (Dan) Arrington, Emily (Jayson) Freiburger, Maggie Tischhauser (Mike Hamel), Curt Sanders (Kara Puccio), and Ronald Sanders; 22 grandchildren: Luke, Rylee, Joe, Kaitlyn, Kathryn, Andrew, Henry, Jacob, Coby, Alex, Madyson, Jack, Karly, Ella, Mariah, Layla, Isaiah, Jameson, MaKenna, Alina, Declan and Ray, and 2 great grandchildren Katalina and Abigail. Her siblings Pamela (John) Kass, Janice (Jim) Schultz, Tom (Shawn) Kohnen, Jim Kohnen, Tim Kohnen, Kim (Shane) Hyde and Carla (Bob) Heller, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosemary and Merlin Kohnen; mother-in-law, Grace Muntz Sanders; her sisters, Patti Chaloupka and Sue Upmann; brother-in-law, Lyle Upmann; son-in-law, Tobey Tischhauser; and granddaughter, Marley Rose Tischhauser.
A memorial fund has been established and donations can be made at the services or contact Emily Freiburger or Billie Arrington directly.