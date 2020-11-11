Eugene F. “Gene” Hanten, 80, of Lodi, California, formerly of Dubuque, died Monday, November 2, 2020, in Lodi.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Gene was born at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque on June 28, 1940, to Raymond and Salome (Walsh) Hanten. He graduated high school from Loras Academy and earned his degree in music from Loras College. He received his Master’s Degree from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA. He taught music at Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, IA, Norway High School, Norway, IA, and Western Dubuque High School, Epworth, IA.
He moved to Stockton, CA, in 1972, and later to nearby Lodi, CA. He continued teaching but concentrated on his professional career as a performer, primarily in the Lodi, Stockton and Sacramento area.
He was an accomplished piano player and also played several other musical instruments. On one occasion, he performed for a group that included Dave Brubeck, the famous jazz pianist.
Those left to cherish Gene’s memory include his siblings, Geri Goodman, Loras (Pat) Hanten and Dan Hanten, all of Dubuque; and fifteen nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Mellita and Bob Pommerich; his sister-in-law, Barbara (Dan) Hanten; and his brother-in-law, Tom Goodman.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. is in charge of arrangements.