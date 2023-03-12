Helen Till Sheehy, age 88, of Dubuque, IA, died March 7, 2023, at Unity Point Health Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
She was born March 10, 1934, in Cascade, IA. She was one of ten siblings of the Till Family. Helen was preceded in death by her mother Mae Till, her father John Till; her brothers Paul Till, Carl Till; sisters Irene Funke, Dola Stoll, Mary Lou Turner, Ruth Graham, Kay Peterchuck; and her husband Keith Sheehy.
Helen is survived by her siblings Gene Till and Elaine Schnoor. She is also survived by her six children — Shawn Weber of Cedar Rapids, IA; Moya Sheehy of Ottumwa, IA; Steve (Julie) Sheehy of Concord, OH; Lisa McFadden of Aurora, CO; Ben (Olga) Sheehy of Highlands Ranch, CO; and Colleen (Maik) Lowe of Franklin, TN. Helen is blessed with 15 grandchildren — Libbie Bettis, Peter Weber, Nick Sheehy, Erin Sheehy, Jason Sheehy, Kelly Sheehy, Courtney Schoger, Eric McFadden, Patrick McFadden, Molly Cooper, Alexandra Sheehy, Sophia Kassianova, Katia Kassionova, Sandi Lewis, Doug Lowe, and Jennifer Lowe.
Recommended for you
Helen was a native Iowan with a large family. She and her husband, Keith, raised six children over a span of 15 years. She loved to garden, travel, and treasure hunt. Later in life, she earned an undergraduate degree at the University of Northern Iowa. Her ambition took her to Texas, where she worked for several oil and telecom companies throughout the 1980s. In Texas, she made lifelong friends with the Greenwald Family and treasured that relationship throughout her life. She returned to Iowa for retirement and has enjoyed her life at the Diamond Senior Apartments in Dubuque.
At Helen’s request, her body will be donated to the University of Iowa for the advancement of science. At her request, no service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.