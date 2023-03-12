Helen Till Sheehy, age 88, of Dubuque, IA, died March 7, 2023, at Unity Point Health Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

She was born March 10, 1934, in Cascade, IA. She was one of ten siblings of the Till Family. Helen was preceded in death by her mother Mae Till, her father John Till; her brothers Paul Till, Carl Till; sisters Irene Funke, Dola Stoll, Mary Lou Turner, Ruth Graham, Kay Peterchuck; and her husband Keith Sheehy.

