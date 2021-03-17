Allison Hope Clancy, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 12th, 2021, surrounded by family. She was living at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Allison was born in August 1939 in Queens (Flushing) New York. She was the eldest of five born to Jules and Lydia. Allison graduated with honors from Flushing Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. Allison’s passion was being a nurse. She lived and breathed helping others. In her last months, she bonded with the nursing staff at Bartels. She was on the receiving end of the care she was used to give to others. She enjoyed giving them a hard time, but it was all in good fun. In Dubuque, she will be remembered by the Sisters of the Presentation, Dominican Sisters — St. Dominic Villa, and Heritage Manor for the many lives that she touched.
In February of 1960, Allison was united in marriage with Howard C. Clancy in New York. Together, they lived all over the United States and had four delightful children.
She is survived by her children: son, Howard (Viann) Clancy III, in Waverly, IA, son, Michael (Tina) Clancy, in Memphis, TN, son, Patrick (Sheri) Clancy, in Dubuque, IA, daughter, Megan Rinnan, in Clive, IA; eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Russell, sister, Candi, and sister, Meri. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard, and her brother, Andrew.
Allison will be honored in a celebration of life in the summer of 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery in Asbury, IA. Please contact the family for details. Memorials may be directed to the family, and online condolences for Allison may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
