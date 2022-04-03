Catherine A. “Kate” (Lewis) Brandel, age 78, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bethany Home. To celebrate Kate’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Kate was born on March 15, 1944, in Ft. Sumner, New Mexico, daughter of William and Alice (Fleege) Lewis.
Kate graduated from Wahlert High School in 1962, and proudly began her working career as a telephone operator in East Dubuque. Later, she would put her talents to good use as a Para Professional Assistant to the nurses in the Dubuque Community School District, from 1979 until her retirement in 2008. She was united in marriage to Donald Brandel on September 23, 1967. Kate and Don celebrated 53 years of marriage together before he sadly passed away on May 11, 2021. Kate was always one to keep busy and volunteered as a driver for DuRide. She found great fulfillment doing this and has driven several hours throughout the years helping those who needed her. Kate always kept a busy social schedule. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially the grandchildren. She also liked going to the theater to watch movies, and “playing cards” with her fellow card club members was one of her favorite activities. When she wasn’t on the go, Kate enjoyed listening to jazz music, playing computer games and watching a little TV. Kate was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend who was a great example of giving of yourself to help others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Kate’s memory include her children, Ann Brandel, Dubuque, IA and Dean (Lisa) Brandel, Bettendorf, IA; 3 grandchildren, Christopher (Kortnie) Poynter and Emma and Ava Brandel; 2 great-granddaughters, Myla and Murphie Poynter; her siblings, Paul (Ann) Lewis, Broadhead, WI, Helen (Denny) Dorr, Davenport, IA and Moni (John) Quinn, Hazel Green, WI; 2 sisters-in-law, Virginia Lewis, Phoenix, AZ and Darlene “Dolly” Brandel, Dubuque, IA; and a brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” (Alvera) Brandel, East Dubuque, IL.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Brandel, a sister, Celia (Monk) Monahan; and a brother, Robert Lewis.
Kate’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany Home for all of the outstanding care they have provided for Kate.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Kate’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kate Brandel Family.
