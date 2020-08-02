WATERLOO, Iowa — Irene Leigh Rossman, daughter of Nick and Sophie Banwarth Rossman, died in the embrace of family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home due to complications from Turner Syndrome and Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. She was born Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Waterloo.
In her few precious days, Irene taught her family many meaningful lessons. Most importantly, she showed her loved ones how to fight and never give up. Irene’s time at home included snuggling, bathing, singing nursery rhymes, and countless hugs and kisses. She will live on in the hearts of her family forever.
Survived by: her parents, Nick and Sophie Rossman, of Waterloo; one sister, Ruby, at home; one brother, Rocco, at home; paternal grandmother, Juliane Rossman, of Dubuque; maternal grandparents, Jim and Francine Banwarth, of Dubuque; paternal great-grandmother, Doris Hasken, of East Dubuque, IL; maternal great-grandmother, Myrtle Irene Buda, of Dubuque; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Dave Rossman; paternal great-grandparents, Earl Hasken, Bob and Pat Rossman; and maternal great-grandparents, Rocco Buda, Charles and Eunice Banwarth.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the UnityPoint Hospitals and UnityPoint Hospice.
A private family service will be held at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website.
Memorials may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established at a later date.
