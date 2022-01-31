Catherine M. Starry Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 31, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Catherine Starry SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — Catherine Marie Starry, 85, of Strawberry Point, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque.Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home.Funeral Service: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Reverend Phil Rogers officiating.Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa.Interment: Mt. Clark Cemetery — Central City, Iowa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester-iowa Delaware-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today New era for Mystique Ice Center marked by growing expenses Developer seeks to attract new business to Kieler with behemoth building 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Incumbent, 2 challengers enter Dubuque County attorney's race Ask Amy: Dad moved in, now - how to get him out?