John A. Flynn, 83, of Dubuque, passed away on December 15, 2019, at Bethany Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Rev. David Schatz officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3 p.m.
John was born on October 22, 1936, in Dubuque, the son of Frank and Catherine Isabel (Cain) Flynn. He graduated from St. Columbkille High School and Loras College in Dubuque.
On October 24, 1961, John married Carol Lee Essman in Dubuque, and they were blessed with 58 years of marriage.
John owned and operated Flynn Company Inc. until his retirement. He served in the Iowa National Guard; was a member of the 330 Club, Iowa Concrete Paving Association, Frentress Lake Yacht Club, Dubuque Bird Dog Club and Big Brothers and Big Sisters Club.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. His recent passion was playing cards with a great group of friends. He liked the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears; and he was never one to miss a good fire. He also enjoyed keeping up with the Flynn Co. when paving after his retirement with them.
He is survived by his wife Carol; children, Jeff (Tammy) Flynn, of Dubuque, Ann (Mike) Martin, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, Mike (Cindy) Flynn, of Dubuque, and Carrie (Jeremie) Livingston, of Winter Park, Colorado. Two grandchildren, Halle Flynn and Flynn Livingston; step-granddaughter, Crista (Will) Fischer; and great-granddaughter, Annie Fischer; his two sisters, Mary Meyer, of Arizona, and Jane Rodell, of Illinois; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his honorary son, Nick Moler, with Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
John is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Meyer and Jerry Rodell.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the John Flynn Memorial Fund.
John’s family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care they gave to John. Also, a special thank you to his card playing and fishing friends.