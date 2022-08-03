DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Live streaming at https://vimeo.com/event/1918865

For 90 years, we had the privilege of calling Mary Ellen Lakeman, our friend, our mom, our grandma & just Great. On July 31st, it was time for her to head home to the Lord. We will forever hear Mary Ellen’s singing & remember her laughter & big smile.

