MADISON, Wis. — Deborah Marie Yoder, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2022.
She was born in Dubuque, Iowa on March 18,1964 to Lawrence and Charlotte (Freiburger) Hansen. She grew up in Dubuque surrounded by loving family and friends, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She attended classes at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, where she met her future husband, Jim Yoder, at a restaurant where they both worked. They got married October 24, 1986, and were inseparable after that. They enjoyed watching movies, reading books together, and observing life.
Debbie worked her whole life as a cosmetologist, and among other talents, specialized in hair extensions and insertions. She worked with an array of people; from those who wanted additional hair length, to bringing cancer patients from bald and tiny hair stubbles to an attached full head of hair. Her joy in her work was to help others re-gain the look they wanted. And for some clients, Debbie’s work gave them back something even more precious, their confidence.
She is survived by her husband, James Jay Yoder; mother, Charlotte Ann (Freiburger) Hansen; father-in-law, John Arthur Yoder; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry Ann (Hansen) Maas and Michael James Maas; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel Lawrence Hansen and Brandy Lynn (Houseweart) Hansen, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Suzanne Marie (Yoder) Lange and Nathan Lange, and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence William Hansen, and her mother-in-law, Marilyn Joyce (Miller) Yoder.
There will be a gathering to say goodbye and share memories of Debbie at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI, on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
